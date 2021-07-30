ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 90,826 shares.The stock last traded at $29.55 and had previously closed at $27.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCSC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.58.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

