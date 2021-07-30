ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 90,826 shares.The stock last traded at $29.55 and had previously closed at $27.30.
Several research analysts have recently commented on SCSC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.58.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
