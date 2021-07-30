Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to report $5.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $7.30 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $3.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $20.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $26.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.10 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $29.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,386,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,238,000 after purchasing an additional 390,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,606,000 after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 292.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 582,126 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,381.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 635,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $30,574,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.10.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

