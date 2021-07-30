Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,287 Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Medallia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 36,408 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Medallia by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Medallia by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.54. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. cut their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair downgraded Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.59 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 867,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,972,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 8,399 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $281,786.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,532,592 shares in the company, valued at $51,418,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,902 shares of company stock worth $11,370,778 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

