Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 34.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $111.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.60. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $119.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

