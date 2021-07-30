Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 11,400 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 75.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6.9% during the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,646,000 after buying an additional 44,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $88.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

