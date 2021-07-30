Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 38,200 Shares of Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Kingswood Acquisition worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KWAC opened at $10.05 on Friday. Kingswood Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03.

