Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 29,714 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,045,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,714 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $58,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter worth $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 17.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 6,248.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.14.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -193.66 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.76. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

