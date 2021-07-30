Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218,069 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.68% of Pentair worth $70,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,764,000 after buying an additional 261,154 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Pentair by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,086,000 after buying an additional 207,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Pentair by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,811,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,217,000 after purchasing an additional 155,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pentair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $72.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.