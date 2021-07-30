Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 273,656 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.05% of T-Mobile US worth $85,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after buying an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after purchasing an additional 173,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.17.

TMUS opened at $144.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.60. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.59 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

