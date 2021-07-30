Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $63.57 Million in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 862,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,566,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 32.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.33. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

LIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

