Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

SCHO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,599. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

