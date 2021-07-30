Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s (SBCF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $30.67 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBCF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $30.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

