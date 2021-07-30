Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given a C$4.28 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Cormark set a C$4.28 target price on Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

SES has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$6.50 price target (up from C$4.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.43.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$4.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.44. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.21 and a 1-year high of C$5.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$29,322.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 499,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,162,899.95.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

