SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $16.70 target price on the stock.

SEGXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEGRO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cheuvreux began coverage on SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Get SEGRO alerts:

OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $16.25 on Monday. SEGRO has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $16.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.25.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.