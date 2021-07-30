Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will announce sales of $2.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. Sempra Energy reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year sales of $11.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Sempra Energy by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 213,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,310,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in Sempra Energy by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $132.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

