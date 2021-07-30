Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Shares of SRE opened at $132.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.31.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

