Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82 to $0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million to $950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.34 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.420-$3.620 EPS.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $58.79. 8,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,164. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.18.

In other news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.