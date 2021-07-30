SES Solar Inc. (OTCMKTS:SESI) Short Interest Update

SES Solar Inc. (OTCMKTS:SESI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 239.4% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SESI opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04. SES Solar has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

About SES Solar

SES Solar Inc develops and delivers products in the field of photovoltaic energy in Switzerland. The company offers a range of photovoltaic products, such as solar tiles that comprise standard panels primarily for urban or rural areas, and flat or sloped roofs; and custom/architecturally integrated panels made of glass/glass tedlar, which are used for glazing, light admitting apertures in industrial and residential buildings, as well as for veranda roofs.

