SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Down 8%

Shares of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $10.12. 15,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,799,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGOC. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in SGOCO Group by 509.8% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 55,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SGOCO Group by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

