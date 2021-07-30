SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $32.43 on Friday. SGS has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Get SGS alerts:

SGSOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC raised SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.