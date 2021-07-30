Shopify’s (SHO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO) in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$1.60. The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion.

