Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 23.30%.

SHBI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 43,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,490. The stock has a market cap of $203.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.02. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

