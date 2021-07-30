Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Increases By 70.7%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,685,500 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the June 30th total of 2,159,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,095.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGF opened at $20.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.60. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $20.73.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

