Short Interest in Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Rises By 88.9%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS AZMTF opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66. Azimut Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.98.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZMTF. Barclays began coverage on Azimut Exploration in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut Exploration in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

