Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Expands By 91.9%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 91.9% from the June 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:CTR opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $27.72.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $913,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $412,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 38.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.