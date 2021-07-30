Short Interest in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Expands By 104.3%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the June 30th total of 32,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 600,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCNC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Code Chain New Continent during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Code Chain New Continent alerts:

CCNC stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28. Code Chain New Continent has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative net margin of 157.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.99%. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the coal and mobile gaming businesses in China. It is involved in the sales, storage, transportation, and processing of steam coal, as well as iron ore trading and refined processing business. The company also engages in the sale of coke, steel, construction materials, mechanical equipment, and steel scraps.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Code Chain New Continent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Chain New Continent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.