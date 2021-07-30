Short Interest in Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Grows By 250.0%

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FERL opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14. Fearless Films has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.10.
Fearless Films Company Profile
