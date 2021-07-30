Short Interest in Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Grows By 250.0%

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FERL opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14. Fearless Films has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

Get Fearless Films alerts:

Fearless Films Company Profile

Fearless Films, Inc operates as a video production provider. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, soundtracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors, writers, and for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Fearless Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fearless Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.