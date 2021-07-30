Short Interest in Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Drops By 50.0%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fletcher Building from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Fletcher Building stock remained flat at $$10.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fletcher Building has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

