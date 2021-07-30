Short Interest in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Drops By 67.1%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the June 30th total of 22,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth $675,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 360,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 32,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth $801,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,144,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

