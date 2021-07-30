Short Interest in Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Decreases By 73.4%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the June 30th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on IDEXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Industria de Diseño Textil stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. 165,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,707. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

