Short Interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Expands By 396.8%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 396.8% from the June 30th total of 18,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $776,000. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ INM opened at $2.85 on Friday. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

