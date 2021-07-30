Short Interest in Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Drops By 64.8%

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the June 30th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LZAGY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

LZAGY stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $77.92. 56,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,228. Lonza Group has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $78.02. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

