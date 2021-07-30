Short Interest in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Drops By 37.4%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the June 30th total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. 20,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,949. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74. Medigus has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medigus during the first quarter worth $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medigus during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medigus during the first quarter worth $216,000.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools with direct visualization technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

