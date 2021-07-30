Short Interest in New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Drops By 70.0%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,100 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the June 30th total of 2,670,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 190.5 days.

NHPEF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 3,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314. New Hope has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32.

Get New Hope alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Hope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, upgraded New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.