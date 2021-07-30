Short Interest in Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Increases By 150.8%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 150.8% from the June 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NDEKY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.28. 7,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.20. Nitto Denko has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nitto Denko will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

