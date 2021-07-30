Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Declines By 81.9%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the June 30th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NNGRY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

NNGRY stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $24.80. 9,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,435. NN Group has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 38.02, a quick ratio of 38.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $2.2145 per share. This represents a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

