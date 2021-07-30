Short Interest in Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Rises By 350.6%

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,000 shares, a growth of 350.6% from the June 30th total of 131,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 984,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NVNXF stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Novonix has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.81.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

