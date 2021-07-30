Short Interest in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expands By 261.4%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,910,000 shares, an increase of 261.4% from the June 30th total of 8,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,076,228,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $755,933,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 719.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 767,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $409,767,000 after purchasing an additional 891,313 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,411,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,889,574,000 after purchasing an additional 719,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,125,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,134,617,000 after buying an additional 620,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $213.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $143.75 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $162.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $167.50 to $183.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.55.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $196.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $489.98 billion, a PE ratio of 93.07, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $102.95 and a twelve month high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

