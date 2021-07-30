Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Decreases By 61.6%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS OMRNY traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,154. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.11. OMRON has a twelve month low of $69.82 and a twelve month high of $97.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in OMRON by 1,446.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in OMRON by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OMRON by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,462,000 after acquiring an additional 78,673 shares in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

