Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Decreases By 61.6%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.
OTCMKTS OMRNY traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,154. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.11. OMRON has a twelve month low of $69.82 and a twelve month high of $97.00.
OMRON Company Profile
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.
