Short Interest in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Increases By 284.7%

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, an increase of 284.7% from the June 30th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPBK opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

