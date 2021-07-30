Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Declines By 75.9%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the June 30th total of 418,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.4 days.

Shares of PCWLF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014. PCCW has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

