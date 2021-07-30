Short Interest in Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Expands By 156.1%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, an increase of 156.1% from the June 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peninsula Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Peninsula Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:PENMF remained flat at $$0.11 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 61,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,533. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.03. Peninsula Energy has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13.

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.