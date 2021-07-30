Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Expands By 147.5%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 147.5% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE:PHT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 85,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,647. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%.
About Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
