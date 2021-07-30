Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Expands By 147.5%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 147.5% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:PHT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 85,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,647. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86. Pioneer High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.