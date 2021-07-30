Short Interest in root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Declines By 44.7%

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
RTNB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,811. root9B has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08.
