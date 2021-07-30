Short Interest in root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Declines By 44.7%

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

RTNB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,811. root9B has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08.

About root9B

root9B Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity and business advisory services primarily in regulatory risk mitigation in the United States and internationally. The company's Cyber Solutions segment offers cyber security, advanced technology training, operational support, and consulting services. This segment provides cyber operations assessments, analysis and testing, cyber training, forensics, exploitation, and strategic defense planning services.

