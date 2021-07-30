Short Interest in SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Expands By 111.8%

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 954,700 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the June 30th total of 450,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SCPE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. 50,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.25 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. SC Health has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.81.

Get SC Health alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SC Health by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of SC Health during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of SC Health during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SC Health during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of SC Health during the first quarter worth about $1,008,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on SC Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About SC Health

SC Health Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.