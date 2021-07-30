Short Interest in Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Grows By 57.1%

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SIAF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,227. Sino Agro Food has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08.

Get Sino Agro Food alerts:

Sino Agro Food Company Profile

Sino Agro Food, Inc operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. The company's products include live prawns, live eels, whole beef cattle, and packaged beef meat. It is also involved in the bulk and concentrated livestock feed producing and manufacturing; production of organic fertilizers; distribution of beef meat; and technology engineering consulting and services.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Agro Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Agro Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.