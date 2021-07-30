Short Interest in Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Grows By 57.1%

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SIAF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,227. Sino Agro Food has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08.
Sino Agro Food Company Profile
