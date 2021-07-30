Short Interest in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Decreases By 55.5%

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the June 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BANX opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.85. StoneCastle Financial has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the first quarter worth about $811,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

