Short Interest in Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Increases By 223.4%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 223.4% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAIPY opened at $14.20 on Friday. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

