Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Rises By 131.0%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 131.0% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TDF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.97. Templeton Dragon Fund has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $27.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDF. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

