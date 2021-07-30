Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Increases By 129.0%

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 129.0% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of GLU traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,440. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.